Mizuho Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $470.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.05.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

