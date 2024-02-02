Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OXY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

