Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $527.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $527.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.05.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day moving average is $324.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

