Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 197.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $95.68. 845,554 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

