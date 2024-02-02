Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $380.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.05.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

