Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REGN traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $969.47. 182,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $883.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

