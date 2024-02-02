Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.05.

NASDAQ:META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

