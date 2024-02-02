Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.10. 594,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

