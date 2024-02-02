Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,700,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 140,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.41. 57,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

