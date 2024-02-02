Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.69. 338,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,262. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.