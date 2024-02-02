Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Prudential by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential by 34.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 49.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,934. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.58) to GBX 1,460 ($18.56) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

