Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 14,658 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

