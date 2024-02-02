Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $130.45. 115,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,085. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

