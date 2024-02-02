Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.55. 264,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.59. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

