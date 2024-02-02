Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

