Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.49. 249,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,960. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.