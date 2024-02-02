AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.70 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 119.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $178.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 269.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

