Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock worth $1,715,639. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.