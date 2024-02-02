HC Wainwright Trims Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price to $10.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of ACET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

