Raymond James Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $223.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,539. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,077 shares of company stock valued at $104,224,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.