Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. The stock had a trading volume of 111,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

