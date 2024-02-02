International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

