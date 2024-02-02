Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Corteva stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,893. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

