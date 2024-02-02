Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 595,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.