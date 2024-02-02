Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $185,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

LAMR stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 19,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,468. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

