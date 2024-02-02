Boston Partners Has $164.82 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CDW were worth $164,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,222,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $66,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.53. The stock had a trading volume of 111,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

