Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 95,856 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 20,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.