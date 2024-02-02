FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.90% of FMC worth $158,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in FMC by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 340,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,540. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.