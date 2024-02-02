Boston Partners Has $183.91 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.13% of Polaris worth $183,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 178,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

