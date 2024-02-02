Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,969 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.26% of Robert Half worth $175,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 32.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Robert Half by 190.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Robert Half by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 98,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $80.48. 124,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,799. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

