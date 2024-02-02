Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $155,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,451. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

