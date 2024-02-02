Boston Partners Buys 3,723,659 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.13% of MGM Resorts International worth $145,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.1 %

MGM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 735,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,349. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

