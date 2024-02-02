Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,268 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 240,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,018. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.