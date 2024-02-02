Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,421. The company has a market capitalization of $371.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

