Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,073 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $35.33. 847,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

