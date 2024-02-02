Boston Partners Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,523,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $151,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. 95,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.