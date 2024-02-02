Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,103,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

WFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 3,742,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,202,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

