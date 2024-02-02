Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $212,000 Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

PFXF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,330. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

