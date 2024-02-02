Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.41. 114,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,583. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

