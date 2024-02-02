Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

