Boston Partners Has $217.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Lam Research worth $217,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $835.63. 159,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,888. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $766.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $693.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.