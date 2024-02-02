Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.95-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

