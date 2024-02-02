Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.06% of Weatherford International worth $199,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFRD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,309. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

