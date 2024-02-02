Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

NVZMY traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 10,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

