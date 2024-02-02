Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 4.83%.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stora Enso Oyj
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.