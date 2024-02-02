Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

