DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

