Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE WNC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 244,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

