1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 176,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 341,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

