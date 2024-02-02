Boston Partners Has $211.29 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.48% of Welltower worth $211,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 381,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

