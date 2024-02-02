Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after acquiring an additional 113,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after acquiring an additional 159,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 454,723 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

